The Bicentennial Celebration of Terrebonne Parish continues with the next topic in the series of presentations, Seafood and how the industry shaped our parish.

Lead by State Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, tonight’s presentation will be an overview of the seafood industry and touch on topics that have come up along the way.

“We will be discussing an overview of the entire seafood industry, its long history in the parish, issues we have faced and are still facing, and options to assist,” shared Rep. Zeringue. “We are also serving a taste of shrimp pasta, so we hope to see you there!”

The presentation is tonight, Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 pm at the Barry Bonvillian Civic Center, meeting room 3.