Terrebonne 4-H to host Enrollment Meeting for Shooting Sports Program

Terrebonne 4-H will host a Shooting Sports Enrollment Meeting for parents interested in enrolling their child in the organization’s Shooting Sports Program. The meeting will be held on Monday, October 24, at the Lafourche Rifle Range, located at 3451 LA-182, at 6 p.m.

Terrebonne 4-H Shooting Sports Program offers three disciplines, archery, rifle, and shotgun, and is open to children in grades 4-12. The organization requires parents to accompany their child at all shooting sports events, activities, and assist at practices. Parents will receive information on registration and upcoming events at the meeting.

Terrebonne 4-H’s mission is to assist youth to gain additional knowledge, life skills, and attitudes that will further their development as self-directing, contributing, and productive members of society. Members of the program will attend monthly meetings at school, accompanied by 4-H agents who will deliver an educational program and highlight upcoming parish and state events, and activities. The organization encourages students to attend as many activities that their schedule allows. Parish and state events are held after school and on weekends. For more information, visit Terrebonne 4-H on Facebook.