Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Cultivating Terrebonne Parish presentation

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Cultivating Terrebonne Parish tonight, September 8, at 6 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library.

The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish. Tonight’s presentation will highlight the history of agriculture in Terrebonne Parish. To find out more about the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration and schedule of events visit http://terrebonne200.org.