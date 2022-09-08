Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Cultivating Terrebonne Parish presentation

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
September 8, 2022
Seat belt checkpoint today in Lafourche Parish
September 8, 2022

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Cultivating Terrebonne Parish tonight, September 8, at 6 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library.

The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish. Tonight’s presentation will highlight the history of agriculture in Terrebonne Parish. To find out more about the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration and schedule of events visit http://terrebonne200.org.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 8, 2022

Terrebonne Council on Aging to Hold Health Fair September 13

Read more