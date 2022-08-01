Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Evolution of Education presentation

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Evolution of Education on Thursday, August 4, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center.

The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish. Tonight’s presentation will celebrate the history of transportation in the parish.

To find out more about the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration and schedule of events visit http://terrebonne200.org.