Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts History of Architecture in Terrebonne Parish presentation

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation of the History of Architecture in Terrebonne Parish on October 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma.

The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish. This presentation will highlight the history of architecture in Terrebonne Parish. To find out more about the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration and schedule of events visit http://terrebonne200.org.

