Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank celebrates 35th anniversary

Community members are invited to come out and celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank! The celebration will be held on Thursday, February 23 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma.

Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank was founded in 1987 when a group of churches of different faiths joined to help end food insecurity in Terrebonne Parish. In 2022, more than 30,000 people were served by the foodbank, which offers more than 25 different programs. The Governor of the State of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, recently declared that February 23, 2023 as Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank Day in honor of its “35 years of service and dedication to the people of the state of Louisiana.”

In celebration of this milestone, all are welcome to come and enjoy free jambalaya, light refreshments, and cake to honor the 35th anniversary of the foodbank. For more information about Terrebonne Churches United and this event, please call (985) 851-5523.