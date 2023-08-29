Terrebonne Council on Aging announces 2023 Health Fair

The Terrebonne Council on Aging is excited to present their 2023 Health Fair on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Houma Municipal Auditorium from 8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

This event is open to seniors 60 years of age or older to help them gain access to local health resources. Lunch will be served, participants must make a donation of $1 to receive a lunch ticket. Bingo will be offered after lunch!

$1 lunch tickets may be purchased from any TCOA Senior Center, Lunch Site, or at the TCOA Operations Center located at 995 West Tunnel Boulevard in Houma. Please make all transportation arrangements with your Senior Center or Lunch Site Manager. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available for participants as well.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Council on Aging Facebook page.