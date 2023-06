Terrebonne Council on Aging is excited to announce their 4th of July social!

The social will be held on June 27, 2023 from 8:30am – 3pm at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street. Donation at the door is $1. Enjoy dancing and a great meal!

The menu is to include hamburgers, hot dogs and chili, bbq beans and dessert. Music will be provided by Philip Cheramie.

Covid-19 and flu vaccines will also be provided.