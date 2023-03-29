The Terrebonne Council on Aging presents Parishwide Bingo, for Terrebonne Parish residents age 60+.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium at 880 Verret Street in Houma. A $1 donation for entry is required and lunch is included. Tickets may be purchased at any TCOA senior center location or at the TCOA Main Office on 995 West Tunnel Boulevard. Tickets purchased at the door do not guarantee a meal!

The event will include 10 regular games and one blackout games for players to enjoy. Bingo Cards are sold for $1 a piece with a 20-card maximum. All participants must be present by 10:00 a.m. to participate for the event. Music will be provided by Philip Cheramie.

Transportation will be provided for senior center participants, who may purchase tickets and sign up for their ride with their center manager by Thursday, April 6, 2023. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Council on Aging Facebook.