Terrebonne Council on Aging to Hold Health Fair September 13

Terrebonne Council on Aging (TCOA) will host a health fair on Tuesday, September 13.

The health fair, for seniors, 60 years of age and older, takes place at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret St. in Houma, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lunch will be served, $1 donation for lunch ticket, and BINGO will be played after lunch.

All types of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available, including Novavax. COVID-19 take-home test kits will also be distributed. Vendors in attendance will be:

Advance Eye Institute, AMG LTAC, Beacon Behavioral Health, Compass Behavioral Health, Heart of Hospice, Hope Healthcare & Hospice, People’s Drug Store, St. Catherine’s Hospice, The Medical Team, Wolfe’s Pharmacy, Inc., Amedisys Hime Health Care, Assumption Health Care, Chateau Terrebonne, Etna- Pam Naquin, Home Instead, IRS Physical Therapy, People’s Health, Terrebonne General Health System, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, and Haydel Memorial Hospice.

You may purchase a lunch ticket for $1 from TCOA Senior Center, Lunch Site, or the TCOA Operations Center at 995 West Tunnel Blvd. in Houma. They encourage to make transportation arrangements with your Senior Center or Lunch Site Manager. For more information, visit https://www.terrebonnecoa.org/.