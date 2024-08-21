Terrebonne Council on Aging to host 2024 Health Fair for local seniors

The Terrebonne Council on Aging will host their 2024 Health Fair this September for local seniors.

“The top of our priority list at the Council on Aging is to expand services for our clients. We were dealt a severe blow by the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. Many of our clients were and still are currently rebuilding and refurbishing their homes,” reads a statement from Michel Claudet, Executive Director of TCOA. “We are working to get them back to our Centers to socialize and increase their participation in our activities. We at the Terrebonne Council on Aging are all working diligently to make the TCOA an agency that will represent our community in a manner that will make you proud to be from Terrebonne Parish.”

All citizens 60+ years old are invited to come to the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center at 346 Civic Center Boulevard in Houma on September 10, 2024 from 8:30 AM-3:00 PM. The Health Fair, sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Health, will feature dozens of vendors providing important information for senior health. Lunch will be served during the event, with BINGO after lunch. There will be a $1 donation for a lunch ticket.

The vendors for the 2024 Health Fair are as follows:

ACG Hospice

Amedisys Home Health Care

CenterWell Home Health

DCFS Community Partner

Haydel Memorial Hospice

Home Instead Senior Care

IRS Physical Therapy

Lighthouse Louisiana

Oschner/Chabert Medical Center

People’s Drug Store

SEECA Medical, Inc.

St. Catherine’s Hospice

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government

The Medical Team

Trust Well at Terrebonne Place

Advance Eye Institute

AMG Speciality Hospital

Chateau Terrebonne

Gulf Coast Social Services

Heart of Hospice

Hope Healthcare & Hospice

Leading Home Care

Maison Jardin/Maison Bienvenue

Pelican Benefits Group

People’s Health

Senior Medicare Patrol

Terrebonne Homecare, Inc.

The Broadway Senior Living

Thibodaux Regional Health Systems

Wolf’s Pharmacy, Inc.

Terrebonne Council on Aging, Inc. (TCOA) was established on October 7, 1969, and incorporated on September 10, 1975, as a private, non-profit organization that provides social services to individuals who are frail, homebound by reason of illness or incapacitating disability or otherwise isolated; and older individuals with the greatest social or economic need (with particular attention to low-income minority individuals) who reside in Terrebonne Parish.

For more information on the Terrebonne Council on Aging, please visit their Facebook, website, or call 985-868-8411.