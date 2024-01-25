Terrebonne Council on Aging to host Mardi Gras Social for residents ages 60+

The Terrebonne Council on Aging will host a Mardi Gras Social on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 from 8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. All Terrebonne Parish senior citizens are invited to come get into the carnival spirit!

The Mardi Gras Social will feature entertainment by Philip Cheramie, a bingo game, and the crowning of the King and Queen of the Krewe of Ageless Dreams. Co-sponsor b1 Bank is also adding to the festivities by donating an additional $100 to the bingo pot and $200 to the blackout pot.

Tickets are available to all Terrebonne Parish Residents ages 60 and older. Tickets are $1.00 in advance and at the door, lunch included. Tickets are available at all TCOA Senior Centers, Sites, and the Operations Center located at 995 West Tunnel Boulevard in Houma.

The Terrebonne Council on Aging is a non-profit organization that provides social services to individuals who are frail or homebound, and older individuals with the greatest social or economic need who reside in Terrebonne Parish.

Transportation will be provided for Center participants, please sign up by Friday, January 26, 2024. For questions, please call (985) 868-8411.