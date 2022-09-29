Terrebonne Council on Aging to host Parish-Wide Bingo

Get your dabbers ready for B-I-N-G-O!

The Terrebonne Council on Aging will host a parish-wide bingo for all Terrebonne Parish Residents who are 60 years old and up. Bingo will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 8:30am – 3pm at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street. All participants must be present by 10am. Music will be provided by Larry White.

Tickets are $1 and lunch is included ONLY IF the ticket is purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased at any TCOA Site or Center or at the Main Operations Center at 995 West Tunnel Blvd.

Bingo cards will be sold for $1 per card with a 20 card maximum. There will be 10 games and one blackout.