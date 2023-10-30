Terrebonne Council on Aging to host Thanksgiving Celebration

The Terrebonne Council on Aging (TCOA) is spreading the warmth of the holiday season by teaming up with Peoples Health to host a Thanksgiving Dinner for local seniors. In a heartwarming collaboration, Peoples Health, along with Second Harvest, will provide a delectable Thanksgiving feast for attendees. The event, set to take place on Wednesday, November 15, at 11 a.m. will not only be a culinary delight but also a day filled with socializing and entertainment.

Guests will be treated to a meal featuring roasted turkey with turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, macaroni au gratin, honey glazed carrots and peas, cranberry orange sauce, and sweet potato bread pudding with a caramel drizzle. The feast will be served promptly at 11 a.m., allowing seniors to indulge in the flavors of the season.

An afternoon of exciting bingo will begin at 1 p.m., offering a chance for participants to win fantastic prizes. Bingo cards, sold at a nominal price of $1 each, will be available with a maximum limit of 20 cards per person. Ten thrilling games and a blackout round promise an afternoon of spirited competition.

Entertainment will be provided by the talented Philip Cheramie, setting the mood for a delightful day of fun and socialization. Doors to the event will open at 8:30 a.m., allowing seniors to gather early and enjoy the festivities.

Limited space is available for this heartwarming event, and reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets can be purchased in advance at any TCOA Site or Center or at the Main Operations Center located at 995 West Tunnel Blvd. The event will take place on the Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret Street in Houma.