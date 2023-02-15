Terrebonne Fine Arts Gallery to host 60th annual Spring Art Show

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is excited to host the 60th Annual Spring Art Show at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Downtown Gallery. Mark your calendar to view some of the best local art in Terrebonne Parish and across Louisiana for free!

The competitive, juried show will award a variety of prizes awarded to the most talented local artists. This is an open show with no media categories, and is open to original works only. For a complete list of rules and regulations, read the event prospectus. Artists wishing to participate can register and submit their work at the gallery on the following dates:

March 1, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

March 4, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The show will take place at the Downtown Gallery, located at 630 Belanger Street in Houma, on the following dates:

Show: March 7- April 1 Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Awards Reception: April 2, from 2 p.m.-4pm.

This event made possible by local sponsors, the Bayou Arts Council, and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Events. Visit the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild online or call 985-851-2198