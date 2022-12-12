Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild Holds Free Youth Art Classes in January 2023

Come January, Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild will be offering free art classes for kids and teens!

The art guild offers free classes annually, and according to Director Emily Neil, the classes have been offered as long as the guild has been open which was organized in 1963. The classes will be for kids in second grade through 12th. The classes will run every Saturday in January: January 14, 21, and 28. Grades second through fifth will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon and grades sixth to 12th will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Neil said the classes are great for child development. Her own children and grandchildren have gone through the classes every year, “When the kids come young, they learn, and every year they come back, they grow those skills,” she said. She proudly shared one of her daughters is an art teacher in California proving that these classes can not only foster creativity but also create a lifetime avenue of artistic expression.

The classes used to be brought directly into Terrebonne Parish schools, but ?? said they have since then started offering it at the fine arts guild building. This allowed them to open their arms to more children regardless of what school they attended.

Neil shared that forms are available at the art guild, located at 630 Belanger Street in downtown Houma. Parents can visit the location or call to register their kids. Now more than ever, Neil said these classes are important. The COVID pandemic did affect the program and they are working hard this year to grow the classes. Spots are limited, so register today!! Call 985-851-2198 for more information and to register your child. Also, stay tuned for more information regarding am an art show scheduled in February that will showcase children’s art! Follow them on Facebook to keep up to date on details.