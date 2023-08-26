Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild to host gallery reception for local artist Mich

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is excited to present local artist Michelle Eroche’s fine arts show reception on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at their downtown gallery on 630 Belanger Street.

Eroche has had her work on display at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild throughout August and will finish her show on the final day of the month with a public reception. “Her work is really beautiful and abstract,” said Karen Kelly, Treasurer of the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild. “She has a couple of really unique pieces, and she does some very innovative work. Its an interesting show and we encourage everyone to come out!”

Some highlights of the show are Eroche’s “King Midas of the Marsh,” a stately gator coated in gold leaf, and he unique “Oyster Bed” painted oyster shells. All her work is for sale, and any piece purchased at the reception can be taken home that day.

If you can’t attend the reception, Eroche’s show will be on display until August 31 during the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s hours of operation: