Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild to host reception for their September Artist of the Month, Adrian Naquin

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild will host a reception on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. to honor their September Artist of the Month, watercolor painter Adrian Naquin.

“Adrian’s love for all that is Southern Louisiana culture is evident in the subjects he selects for his watercolors: from architecture, to wildlife, to quintessential landscapes,” reads an officially write up from the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild. “He seeks to record and celebrate his love of Louisiana life and history. Adrain spends his time in Thibodaux honing his watercolor techniques and his life-long enjoyment of sailing.” Come enjoy refreshments, chat with local artists, and enjoy Adrian’s work at his closing reception.

Alongside his upcoming reception, Naquin will also host a fundraiser workshop on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. This course will examine the techniques and understanding of perspective drawing. Minimal supplies are needed for those interested: 18″ ruler, pencil, eraser, and a few large sheets of sketch paper. Cost of the workshop is $35. If interested in registering, please contact Adrian at (504) 669-8407 or email anaquin53@att.net.