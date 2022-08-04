Terrebonne General and MBP partner for free community cancer screenings

Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Houma, LA) are partnering to host a free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screening in Houma.

Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.

A physician will be on-site to perform skin cancer screenings to those who haven’t had skin screening in the past 12 months. In addition, easy-to-use take-home colorectal cancer screening kits will be available for women and men who are 45 and older, and haven’t been screened in the last 12 months.

The free screenings will take place on Monday, August 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cannata’s parking lot in Houma. Appointments are required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Mary Bird Perkins Center at (985) 239-5739.