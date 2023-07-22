Terrebonne General Health System and CIS to host Free Community Health Screening

Terrebonne General Health System and the Cardiovascular Institute of the South will host a free health screening on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 225 Dunn Street in Houma.

The event will include:

Electrocardiograms (EKGs)

Cholesterol Checks (For accurate results, please fast the morning of the screening. Refreshments will be provided afterwards).

Thermal Imaging Screenings (Please plan to wear shorts, pants, a dress, or a skirt that can be pulled over the knee for this screening).

Height, Weight, and BMI Calculations via InBody 230 Scale Provider Consults by CIS Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Matthew Finn.

Giveaways, refreshments, and more!

Registration for this event is required. Please reserve your spot now here, and call (985) 873-5058 with any questions about the upcoming event.