Terrebonne General Health System and CIS to host Free Community Health Screening

Terrebonne General Health System and the Cardiovascular Institute of the South will host a free health screening on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 225 Dunn Street in Houma.
The event will include:
- Electrocardiograms (EKGs)
- Cholesterol Checks (For accurate results, please fast the morning of the screening. Refreshments will be provided afterwards).
- Thermal Imaging Screenings (Please plan to wear shorts, pants, a dress, or a skirt that can be pulled over the knee for this screening).
- Height, Weight, and BMI Calculations via InBody 230 Scale Provider Consults by CIS Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Matthew Finn.
- Giveaways, refreshments, and more!
Registration for this event is required. Please reserve your spot now here, and call (985) 873-5058 with any questions about the upcoming event.