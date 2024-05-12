Terrebonne General Health System announces 2024 Super Sitters Club dates

Hey parents! Ready to turn your kid into a super babysitter? The Super Sitters Club is the perfect class for boys and girls from 11 to 15 who want to learn how to take care of babies and kids.

This half-day course will prepare your youth with the knowledge and confidence they need to be a Super Sitter. The course will include a Babysitter Manual, a Business Tool Kit, a Basic First Aid Kit, and a 2-year American Red Cross Babysitter and CPR Certification. Other skills taught will include:

Safety, First Aid and CPR

Handling Emergency Situations

Creative Problem Solving

Communication

Business Building

Professionalism

Leadership

Registration is $100 per child, which will cover CPR Certification, supplies, books, lunch, snacks, and refreshments.

Limited space is available. The course will take place at the Terrebonne General Health System Locker Room from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. The dates are as follows:

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Thursday, July 18, 2024

To register your child today, please click here. For further questions or information, please visit the Terrebonne General Health System website.