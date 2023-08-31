Terrebonne General Health System Presents the Inaugural Hero Fest 5K Supporting the First Responders of Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to be the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Hero Fest 5K race on Saturday, September 23, at 8:30 a.m. located at Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center on 346 Civic Boulevard.

The 5K will feature a warm-up done by Amelia Castell, Terrebonne General Community Wellness Project Coordinator, awards for top finishers, delicious food and drinks at the finish line along with a commemorative race T-shirt. The Terrebonne General Mobile CARE Clinic will be on hand to provide resources for the race. Race Day registration begins at 7:30 am.

“We are proud to partner with the first responders in our community to support the critical role they play on a daily basis in keeping our families and community safe and protected,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.

Hero Fest is a three-day community event for Terrebonne Parish and surrounding areas to show support and raise money for local first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, and other emergency workers dedicated to the community’s safety. This event will take place at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center September 22-24 and will include live music, fair rides, a live auction, the 5K run, food, and craft vendors. For more information about this event, visit facebook.com/terrebonneherofest.

The race fee is $30, and the registration deadline is September 16. Register before September 2 to receive a race shirt. To sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Houma/HeroFest5k2023.