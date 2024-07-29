Terrebonne General Health System To Host Its Annual Baby Bash for New and Expecting Parents

Terrebonne General Health System Women’s Health Center will host its annual Baby Bash, a premier event for new and expecting parents and families of infants and toddlers on Saturday, August 10th, from 9 am–noon at the Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center Lobby.

The no-cost event that promotes having a healthy mama and a healthy baby will include a variety of baby and toddler health and wellness resources connecting parents to pregnancy and parenting healthcare professionals. Activities include lactation guidance, Bright Beginnings and prepared childbirth classes, car seat checks, safe sleep, and health and wellness seminars by medical professionals. The first 75 guests will receive a free goodie bag.

“New parents are embarking on such an exciting stage of their lives, and Terrebonne General wants to be there to ensure they have all of the tools needed to approach parenthood,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Terrebonne General is here to serve as a resource through all stages of life, and we invite everyone to come to learn about the latest in baby and childcare at Baby Bash.”

Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center is a comprehensive health center designed with women and families in mind. It is the ONLY hospital in the region to offer a Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). It is internationally recognized and designated as a Birth Ready, Gift, and Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care. For four consecutive years, it has been voted Best Place to Have a Baby by the Bayou’s Best Awards.

To learn more about Baby Bash, call (985) 858-7171, or visit tghealthsystem.com.