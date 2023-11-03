Terrebonne General Health System’s Mobile CARE Clinic to offer FREE screenings this Saturday

This Saturday, November 4, 2023, Terrebonne General Health System’s Mobile CARE Clinic will be at Live Well Bayou event from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 8200 Main Street in Houma, offering FREE screenings generously funded by The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System.

The Mobile CARE Clinic will provide the following free screenings:

Glucose & Lipid Panel via fingerstick

Blood Pressure & Resting Pulse

Weight Check

Nurse Practitioner Consult

Live Well Bayou will also provide cancer screenings for four different types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, prostate and skin. Make your appointment here for the event. Come out and prioritize your health and wellness for free this weekend!