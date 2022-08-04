Terrebonne Library Hosts “Who Gets to Vote?” Conversations on Voting Rights in America

Terrebonne Parish Library will offer the discussion series “Who Gets to Vote? Conversations on Voting Rights in America ” as part of the RELIC (Readings in Literature and Culture) program starting in August.

All book discussions will take place every other Monday in the Davidson boardroom of the Main Library beginning in August. The date of each book discussion is as follows:

August 15, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – Bending Toward Justice: The Voting Rights Act and the Transformation of American Democracy by Gary May

August 29, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All by Martha S. Jones

September 12, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – Let My People Vote: My Battle to Restore the Civil Rights of Returning Citizens by Desmond Meade

September 26, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss

To register, please contact Jessica Mouton at jmouton@mytpl.org or 985-850-5301.