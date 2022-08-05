Terrebonne NAACP to host Back to Giveaway at Oaklawn Middle

Students are preparing to head back to the classroom and the Terrebonne Parish NAACP are providing young scholars with the supplies needed for a successful 2022-2023 academic year. To kick off the year, the NAACP will host a back to school giveaway at Oaklawn Middle School on Friday, August 5, at 2 p.m.

Students will receive free backpacks and supplies, as long as supplies last. Today’s giveaway is sponsored by Terrebonne Parish NAACP, NAACP President Jerome Boykin, and Louisiana native, Percy “Master P” Miller. The Terrebonne Parish NAACP welcomes the community to stop by and pick up school supplies and backpacks at no charge. Oaklawn Middle School is located at 2215 Acadian Drive in Houma.