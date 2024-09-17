Terrebonne Parish Comic Con to return this weekend

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library System is excited to announce their annual Comic Con Event will be here this weekend!

Community members are invited to come out for two full days of a fun, free comic con experience on Saturday, September 21 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Sunday, September 22 from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM. The event will take place at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive in Houma (next to the Civic Center). Participants will be able to enjoy movie screenings, shop at the comic market, listen to speakers from the community, and participate in a cosplay contest. Register for the cosplay contest here.

2023 Comic Con. Photos provided.

“Come out and see cosplayers, shop nerdy vendors, and attend comic con panels and programs,” said the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on their Facebook page. This event is free and open to the public. Check out the complete schedule and list of vendors here.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook.