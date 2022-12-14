Terrebonne Parish Council Holds its Meeting Tonight, Here’s What’s on the Agenda

The Terrebonne Parish Council will hold its regular council meeting tonight, December 14, at 6:00 p.m.

The council will meet tonight in the second-floor Council Meeting Room located at 8026 Main Street in Houma. Tonight’s agenda will have several important items on the agenda. The first is an update on Parish projects including drainage, utility, road, and quality of life projects. There will be several ordinances being presented including one to amend the 2022 Adopted Operating Budget and a five-year Capital Outlay Budget.

Committee reports will be read from the last committee meeting and there will also be updates on street lights throughout the Parish regarding light installation, removals, and activations. The meeting will also include appointments to various boards, committees, and commissions along with announcing the remaining vacancies. Click here to download the full meeting agenda.