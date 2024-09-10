Terrebonne Parish Council rescheduled to meet this evening due to storm

Due to pending adverse weather on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Regular Session Council Meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 6:00 PM at the Robert J. Bergeron Government Tower Building.

Citizens wishing to attend or watch via Facebook Livestream should make note of this important change.

Individuals “Wishing to Address the Council” must complete a speaker card. You are required to include your name, address, affiliation, or representation on the card, in addition to signing and dating your speaker card at the bottom. Speaker cards will be available at the meeting and must be submitted prior to the beginning of the meeting.

All agendas and backup will be posted on the Parish’s website by Friday afternoon the week prior to the meetings. Access the information directly here.

Should you have any questions relative thereto, please feel free to contact the Council Clerk’s Office at (985) 873-6519 or visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page.