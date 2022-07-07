Terrebonne Parish Head Start announced mandatory meeting

Terrebonne Parish Head Start Program will host a parent orientation session on Wednesday, July 27, at Dumas Auditorium, located at 301 W. Tunnel Blvd. The orientation is open to all parents, guardians, and staff, and will discuss a plethora of topics regarding the upcoming school year.

“It is required that you attend this meeting so that you can be informed of the rules and regulations that the Head Start Program is mandated to follow. It is critical, especially during these challenging times, that you know what is required of you to have your child enrolled in the Head Start Program,” reads a statement from Terrebonne Parish Head Start. “We will still be practicing Covid safety. Seating will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.”

Only one parent or guardian will be able to attend, and no children will be allowed to attend. While all parent orientation will be held at the Dumas Auditorium, the following is a schedule for all five Head Start Centers

Gibson & Schriever Centers from 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Church St. Centers from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Holy Rosary Centers from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Parents who aren’t able to attend the session are encouraged to call their child’s teacher to schedule another session. For more information, contact Diane Powell at 985-219-2916