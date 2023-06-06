Terrebonne Parish Health Unit announces free summer nutrition classes

The Terrebonne Parish Health Unit has announced that they will be partnering with LSU AG during the months of June, July, and August, 2023, to offer a 1-hour nutritional class per month for local community members to come and learn tips on how to lead a healthy lifestyle. Each class will touch on a different aspect of wellness and is free of charge with no registration required. All are welcome to attend.

Each class will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit and will be led by Mrs. Evelyn Washington, Nutrition Educator with LSU AgCenter. Check out the schedule of events below:

Food Dollar Management: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Come learn how to eat healthy on a limited budget.

Limit Fats, Sugar, and Sodium: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Come learn how to limit your fat, sugar, and sodium intake.

Importance of Being Active: Wednesday, August 9, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Come learn how to be active your way.

For more information about these upcoming classes, please contact Terrebonne Parish Communtiy Health Education Specialist Stacey Martin at (985) 857-3601.