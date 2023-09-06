Terrebonne Parish Health Unit to host Hispanic Family Health Day

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit will be celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a Hispanic Family Health Day.

The Terrebonne Parish Health Unit will provide services such as:

Vaccinations ( COVID-19, flu, HPV, and more)

Pregnancy testing

STI testing and treatment

HIV testing

Women’s wellness exams

Birth control

Gift giveaways and more!

In addition to the many Health Unit Services that will be provided, the WISEWOMEN program will be in attendance to provide heart health screenings and will give out $50 food card vouchers and gym/health center memberships for women ages 35-64.

The Hispanic Family Health Day will take place from 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit at 600 Polk Street in Houma. No appointment is required. For more information, please call (985) 857-3601.