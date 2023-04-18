Terrebonne Parish Library announces April Master Class

The Terrebonne Parish Library System is excited to present their April Master Class: “What is DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) and Why It Is Important,” hosted by Dr. Arlanda Williams and Ms. Tonya Harris.

“Our Master Class series is meant to provide an opportunity for extra training with professionals in the community, to give future business leaders the tools they need to be successful in their careers, ” explained Jessica Mouton, Public Relations and Adult Services Director at the Terrebonne Parish Library. “This class in particular will focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and their importance in the workplace.” Dr. Arlanda Williams currently serves as the Vice Chancellor of Work Force and Development and Institutional Advancement at Delgado Community College, and Ms. Tonya Harris is the Founder and Owner of LEADERtique and a certified Diversity Executive, Leadership Coach, Speaker, Trainer and Behavioral Analysis Consultant.

“What is DEI and Why It Is Important” will take place at the Terrebonne Parish Library System North Branch on Saturday, April 29, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. To register for this free event, please click here, or call (985)868-3050, or email mbeauty@mytpl.org.