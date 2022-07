Terrebonne Parish Library invites you to grab your lab coat and head down to its Chemistry Road Show Series! The science show will take place at the East Houma Branch, and the Main Library on the following dates:

East Houma Branch: Tuesday, July 19, at 10 a.m.

Main Library: Tuesday, July, 26, at 10:30 a.m.

The Chemistry Road Show will feature Nicholls State University professor, Dr. Chadwick Young, as he uses chemistry to educate and entertain. The Chemistry Road Show is free and open to science lovers of all ages. For more information, contact Terrebonne Parish Library at 985-876-5861.