Terrebonne Parish Library introduces free Health Connections Program

Ready to improve your family’s health? The Terrebonne Parish Library System will be hosting a free Health Connections Program on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at their Main Library, D.E. Room. This event will help community members discover community health resources to promote a healthier Terrebonne Parish!

The free community health program will include presentations on a wide amount of personal medical topics, including medication management, services available at local parish health units, common illnesses facts, and mental health awareness. The program is presented through partnerships with Teche Action Board, Inc, Wolfe’s Pharmacy, the Louisiana Department of Health, and the Terrebonne Parish Library System. For more information, please call (985) 876-5861 or visit the Terrebonne Parish Library Facebook.