Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch to host a Harry Potter Birthday Party!

Grab your wands, broomsticks, and robes, and come have a magical time celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday!

On Monday, July 31, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Public Library will be hosting a birthday party for the beloved wizard at their Main Library at 6:00 p.m. Guests will be able to sip drinks at the Three Broomsticks, get their very own “Monster Book of Monsters” at Tomes and Scrolls, make slime at Ceridwen’s Cauldrons, and taste delicious sweets at Honeydukes Sweet Shop. Lastly, everyone will get the chance to sing “happy birthday” and enjoy a special birthday cake in honor of the Boy Who Lived’s birthday!

Don’t miss this chance to visit a recreated Hogsmeade for a great taste of this magical world. This event is free and open to the public, so be sure to spread the world to all the little witches and wizards you know!