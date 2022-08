Terrebonne Parish Library is offering a free ESL class for students whose primary language is not English. TPL encourages parents of students who are interested in improving their English skills in reading, writing, speaking, and comprehension to attend the class tonight, August 29, at the TPL Main Branch.

Parents can register their child for the course by contacting the Terrebonne Parish Library at (985) 876-5861 or email rachel@myptl.org to register.