Terrebonne Parish Library Releases July Calendar

Get your planners out because the Terrebonne Parish Library has released the calendar for July, featuring fun activities across all branches throughout the parish!

During July, people of all ages can enjoy activities to beat summer boredom. The Summer Reading Program, “Adventure Begins at Your Library,” will continue until July 27th, allowing readers to receive a reward every five days for reading at least 20 minutes a day, as well as an entry into a grand prize raffle.

Various activities are planned throughout July, including Harvey Rabbit and Friends, Creature Farm, Crescent Circus, a Bluey Party, BINGO, a Harry Potter Birthday Celebration, Crocheting, and more. In addition, the Main Library houses the Creative Lab which offers various programs!

You can find the full calendar by clicking here.