Terrebonne Parish Library System announces “Reading Colors Your World” Summer Reading Program

The Terrebonne Parish Library System is excited to present their “Reading Colors Your World” 2023 Summer Reading Program! The independent program will run from May 30 – June 29, 2023.

“Reading Colors Your World” Summer Program is a great way for all ages to track how much they are reading over the summer months and win prizes through the Beanstack app! As stated on the Terrebonne Parish Library website, “All ages are welcome to sign up and participate in the Summer Reading Program through Beanstack. Read for at least 20 minutes a day, track your progress on the Beanstack app or on the printed reading log, and claim a prize for every 5 days you read!” Each 5 days completed earns readers an entry for the big prize. The raffle prize for K-6th grade children is a bicycle and helmet, and the prize for teens and adults is a gift basket.

Participants can also enjoy “Reading Colors Your World” activities at the library this summer with creativity-themed crafts, story times, special programming, performers, and take-home crafts while supplies last. Check out the library calendar for event details. Select story times also will include snack packs for participants to enjoy with the activities, thanks to Terrebonne Parish Library System and the Second Harvest Foodbank. These dates will be announced soon.

Those interested in signing up for “Reading Colors Your World” Summer Reading Program may register for free here. The program will be open for logging in beginning Tuesday, May 30, 2023. For questions or help signing up, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Library System Facebook or call (985) 876-5861.