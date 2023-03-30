Terrebonne Parish Library System presents Backyard Beekeeping!

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library System introduces a new class: Backyard Beekeeping with Sarah Shult! The completely free event will take place on Tuesday, April 18 from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on the second floor of the Main Library.


This class is for all local community members who are interested in bees and how to keep them, or are just curious about the interesting process. Beekeeper Sarah Shult will present the inner-workings of the beehive and the many roles the bees play in a colony, with the hopes of inspiring students to start their own bee apiary!

For more information about Backyard Beekeeping, please email rachel@mytpl.org, call (985) 876-5861, or visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook.

