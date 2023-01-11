Terrebonne Parish Library to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday

January 11, 2023
January 11, 2023

Celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with a special children’s party on Jan. 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive, in partnership with Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence.


This program will feature a special story time, cookie cake, and book give away courtesy of TFAE. No registration required. This program is free and open to all families. More than 300,000 books have been delivered to local children by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library through TFAE.

For more information, please contact Megan Hutchinson at 985-876-5861 ext. 114 or mhutchinson@mytpl.org.

 

