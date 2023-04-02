Terrebonne Parish Library to host Family Afternoon Tea Party!

The Terrebonne Parish Library System will host a Family Afternoon Tea Party event on Thursday, April 13, 2023 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Library North Branch! Grab your family for an afternoon of sophisticated fun! All participants must register by calling (985) 868-3050 to reserve their table. Delicious finger foods and tea will be served for all tea party attendees. Sunday best attire is recommended for this special occasion! For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Library System Facebook.