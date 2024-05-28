Terrebonne Parish Main Library to host annual Touch-A-Truck event this weekend

Houma, LA –Terrebonne Parish Main Library is excited to announce, Miss Cherie’s Memorial Touch-A-Truck will return to Houma on Saturday, June 1. The event honors the memory of Cherie Mahaffey, the beloved children’s supervisor, who started the annual Touch-A-Truck children’s event years ago. Touch-A-Truck serves as a sign of the summer season, and a celebratory remembrance of Mahaffey.


The free event is open to the public, and will kick off at 10 a.m. Touch-A-Truck will provide children with an opportunity to explore vehicles that serve the community. The Touch-A-Truck lineup will feature a variety of trucks including fire trucks, school and transit buses, an 18-wheeler, SLECA trucks, trucks from the Regional Military Museum, and many more. Children will enjoy a meet and greet with truck drivers, as well as complimentary snacks and refreshments.

For more information, visit the Terrebonne Parish Library on Facebook.

