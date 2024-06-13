Terrebonne Parish NAACP Youth Council to host Houma Juneteenth Celebration

The Terrebonne Parish NAACP Youth Council is pleased to present their upcoming Juneteenth Event, centered around the theme “Reimagining Togetherness!”

Juneteenth, also referred to as America’s Second Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Celebrations date as far back as 1865, originating in Galveston, Texas, and eventually making their way across the country. Houma, alongside Thibodaux, will once again host a special event celebrating the holiday this year.

The Houma Juneteenth event will offer health screenings, food, speeches from elected officials, choirs, soloists, and much more. The following vendors/performers will be present:

Health Screening Vendors TGMC Mobile Clinic TPCG Public Health Unit Teche Action Clinic NAP Center of Thought Aetna Medicare Solutions LA Workforce Commission Sisters of Strength & Knowledge Action Network United Parish

Food Vendors Fries and Chicken Le’sen E’sen Dae’een Da Dee Arte Sweets From Heaven Father & Son Seafood Boiled Boiled Shrimp and Sides Boiled Turkey Neck and Sides Special Fruit Punch Carmen’s Snow Balls and Drinks

Juneteenth Reflection Terrebonne Ministerial Alliance Pastor Vincent Fusilier Members

Elected Officials Terrebonne Parish Elected Officials Terrebonne Parish School Board Members Terrebonne Parish Council Members NAACP Voter Registration

Clothing Booths JB I’Janea-Brenee Boutique African Dream World

Guest Choirs Celestin Sisters God’s Creation Mass Choir (Director Nick Ward) New Zion Baptist Church (Pastor David Gilton) The Sound (Director Jarda Westly) Ron Hadley and the Worship Squad

Soloists Aretha Celestin & Jordan James Wanda Beo A’Khari Rainey

Guest Soloist DeJae Broomfield Lafourche Parish Councilman DJ Brown



The Houma Juneteenth event will take place at the Dumas Auditorium, 301 West Tunnel Boulevard on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. For more information, please call (985) 381-3379.