Terrebonne Parish Public Library hosts Dining with Diabetes series

In honor of National Diabetes Month, the Terrebonne Parish Public Library is partnering with the LSU AgCenter to host a series of informative sessions titled “Dining with Diabetes.” This four-part class aims to raise awareness about diabetes and empower individuals to take control of their health. The sessions, led by Becky Gautreaux, RDN, LDN, a Nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, will provide valuable insights on managing diabetes-related health problems.

The valuable series will discuss the following topics:

November 9: “What is Diabetes?” – an essential session delving into the fundamentals of diabetes, its impact, and management strategies.

– an essential session delving into the fundamentals of diabetes, its impact, and management strategies. November 16: “Carbohydrates & Sweeteners” – Exploring the role of carbohydrates and understanding sweeteners in diabetes management.

– Exploring the role of carbohydrates and understanding sweeteners in diabetes management. November 30: “Fats & Sodium” – An in-depth look at the significance of fats and sodium in the diabetic diet, highlighting healthier choices.

– An in-depth look at the significance of fats and sodium in the diabetic diet, highlighting healthier choices. December 7: “Vitamins, Minerals, & Fibers” – Understanding the importance of essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fibers, and their role in overall well-being.

The classes are free to attend and open to the public. Each class will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and will be hosted at the Main Library.

For more information or to register for the sessions, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. Join this empowering journey toward better health during National Diabetes Month.