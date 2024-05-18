Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish seniors to graduate next week

Times and dates have now been announced for the 2024 Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Graduation Ceremonies.

The ceremonies will take place at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma and the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux. All events are for invited guests only. The dates and times are as follows:

Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center

Vandebilt Catholic High School Graduation and Mass – Saturday, May 18, 2024

Ellender Memorial High School Graduation – Monday, May 20, 2024

H.L. Bourgeois High School Graduation – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

South Terrebonne High School Graduation – Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Terrebonne High School Graduation – Thursday, May 23, 2024

Warren J. Harang Auditorium

E.D. White Catholic High School Graduation – Friday, May 17, 2024

Central Lafourche High School Graduation – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Thibodaux High School Graduation – Wednesday, May 22, 2024

South Lafourche High School Graduation – Thursday, May 23, 2024

Congratulations to all the graduates! For more information or specifics about each graduation ceremony, please reach out to the respective school.