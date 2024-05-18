Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish seniors to graduate next week

LDWF launches mobile-friendly version of “Outdoor Explorer” toolMay 18, 2024
Times and dates have now been announced for the 2024 Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Graduation Ceremonies.
The ceremonies will take place at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma and the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux. All events are for invited guests only. The dates and times are as follows:
Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center
- Vandebilt Catholic High School Graduation and Mass – Saturday, May 18, 2024
- Ellender Memorial High School Graduation – Monday, May 20, 2024
- H.L. Bourgeois High School Graduation – Tuesday, May 21, 2024
- South Terrebonne High School Graduation – Wednesday, May 22, 2024
- Terrebonne High School Graduation – Thursday, May 23, 2024
Warren J. Harang Auditorium
- E.D. White Catholic High School Graduation – Friday, May 17, 2024
- Central Lafourche High School Graduation – Tuesday, May 21, 2024
- Thibodaux High School Graduation – Wednesday, May 22, 2024
- South Lafourche High School Graduation – Thursday, May 23, 2024
Congratulations to all the graduates! For more information or specifics about each graduation ceremony, please reach out to the respective school.