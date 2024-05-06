Terrebonne Parish student athletes invited to attend Free Physical Session

Calling all student athletes! Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute and Haydel Family Practice will host a free student-athlete physical session this weekend.

On May 11, 2024, from 8:30-11:00 AM at the H.L. Bourgeois Gym, student athletes from Terrebonne Parish can come a receive a free physical necessary to participate in high school sports.

Student athletes from each high school are invited to attend at the specified times below:

8:30-9:00 AM – HLB and Evergreen

9:00-9:20 AM – VCHS

9:20-9:50 AM – THS and HJH

9:50-10:00 AM – HCS

10:00-10:25 AM – STHS and LMMS

10:25-10:45 AM – EMHS, OMS, and GC

10:45-11:00 AM – CCA

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District Facebook.