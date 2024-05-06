Terrebonne Parish student athletes invited to attend Free Physical Session

LDWF Releases Louisiana Private Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates Through April 21, 2024May 6, 2024
Calling all student athletes! Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute and Haydel Family Practice will host a free student-athlete physical session this weekend.
On May 11, 2024, from 8:30-11:00 AM at the H.L. Bourgeois Gym, student athletes from Terrebonne Parish can come a receive a free physical necessary to participate in high school sports.
Student athletes from each high school are invited to attend at the specified times below:
- 8:30-9:00 AM – HLB and Evergreen
- 9:00-9:20 AM – VCHS
- 9:20-9:50 AM – THS and HJH
- 9:50-10:00 AM – HCS
- 10:00-10:25 AM – STHS and LMMS
- 10:25-10:45 AM – EMHS, OMS, and GC
- 10:45-11:00 AM – CCA
For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District Facebook.