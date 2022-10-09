Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex to host Houma Halloween Open

The countdown to Halloween is here and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is gearing up with Houma Halloween Open Tennis Tournament. The tournament will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex (Renaissance) on Saturday, October 22 beginning at 8 a.m.

The first round match draw times will be posted by Friday, October 22 at 12 p.m. The tournament will consist of three single matches with each match performing in UTR Fast Four Format. Registration for the tournament is $33 for those who have a power subscription to UTR and $43 for others. Registration must be completed by 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.

Registration can be completed online at myutr.com and search Terrebonne Tennis Complex. For more information, visit the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex on Facebook.