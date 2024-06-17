Terrebonne Parish to host Back To School Health & Wellness Fest this July

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government in partnership with Terrebonne General Health System and the Louisiana Department of Health are proud to present their Back To School Health & Wellness Fest.

The Back to School Health & Wellness Fest will take place Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit (600 Polk St.) from 3:00-6:00 p.m. The Health Unit will be providing Free Immunizations, the Houma Lion’s Club will be providing Free Vision Screenings and the Terrebonne General Mobile CARE Clinic will be providing physicals for $10.

There will also be various vendors present sharing resources to help parents and children with various challenges, including behavioral/mental health, bullying, cyberbullying, vaping prevention, safe driving, packing healthy lunches, and more. Confirmed vendors to date are:

Magnolia Family Services – Behavioral Health Services

Bayou Lands Families Helping Families – Early Steps resources

South Central LA Human Services Authority – Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities Services

United Houma Nation – Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Services

LA Work Connection – Classroom training, job placement and resume resources

Start Corporation – Community resources that Start Corp offers, program information, crisis, veterans, homeless outreach

LA Dept. of Health – Community HealthWays Services

Gulf Coast Social Services – Youth Services; Short Term Respite, After School Mentoring Program (Le Cirque)

Head Start – Children enrollment and parent resources

LA State Police – Child Seat Safety

TPSO – DARE program

There will also have Sno-Balls from Brooke’s Sno-World and School Supply giveaway all while supplies last.