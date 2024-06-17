Terrebonne Parish to host Back To School Health & Wellness Fest this July

Fletcher Announces Inaugural “Fletcher Give Day” Celebrating 25 Years Being Named “Fletcher”June 17, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government in partnership with Terrebonne General Health System and the Louisiana Department of Health are proud to present their Back To School Health & Wellness Fest.
The Back to School Health & Wellness Fest will take place Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit (600 Polk St.) from 3:00-6:00 p.m. The Health Unit will be providing Free Immunizations, the Houma Lion’s Club will be providing Free Vision Screenings and the Terrebonne General Mobile CARE Clinic will be providing physicals for $10.
There will also be various vendors present sharing resources to help parents and children with various challenges, including behavioral/mental health, bullying, cyberbullying, vaping prevention, safe driving, packing healthy lunches, and more. Confirmed vendors to date are:
- Magnolia Family Services – Behavioral Health Services
- Bayou Lands Families Helping Families – Early Steps resources
- South Central LA Human Services Authority – Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities Services
- United Houma Nation – Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Services
- LA Work Connection – Classroom training, job placement and resume resources
- Start Corporation – Community resources that Start Corp offers, program information, crisis, veterans, homeless outreach
- LA Dept. of Health – Community HealthWays Services
- Gulf Coast Social Services – Youth Services; Short Term Respite, After School Mentoring Program (Le Cirque)
- Head Start – Children enrollment and parent resources
- LA State Police – Child Seat Safety
- TPSO – DARE program
There will also have Sno-Balls from Brooke’s Sno-World and School Supply giveaway all while supplies last.