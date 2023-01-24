Terrebonne Parish Tree Board announces 17th Annual Tree Giveaway

The Terrebonne Parish Tree Board announced the 17th Annual Tree Giveaway will take place this coming Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library.

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m., and the giveaway will start at 9 a.m. Made possible by a grant from the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program, up to two trees per household will be issued while supplies last.

“Since 2005, the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program has provided more than 4.8 million trees to over 900 nonprofit charitable partners and government agencies in the U.S. We donate trees to a wide variety of organizations, including cities, counties, schools, parks, universities, youth associations, wildlife refuges and charitable service groups. In addition to the development and improvement of public parks and greenspaces, community partners often request trees to support a broad range of conservation efforts, including preservation of natural habitats and reforestation,” reads a statement from the organization’s website.